Unemployment rate unchanged at 3.3% in November 2018

PETALING JAYA: The unemployment rate in November 2018 remained at 3.3% since September 2018, according to Statistics Department.

During this period, the number of unemployed persons recorded a total of 516,200 persons, increased 2.2% against November 2017, chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the labour force participation rate in November 2018 decreased 0.1 percentage point to 68.4% as compared to the previous month, but increased 0.5 percentage points as compared to the same month of previous year (November 2017: 67.9%).

The number of labour force in November 2018 rose 2.5% against November 2017 to 15.46 million persons.

During the same period, employed persons also increased 2.5% to 14.94 million persons, he added.

The Labour Force Survey (LFS), which uses the age limit of 15 to 64 years, covers both urban and rural areas of all states in Malaysia through personal interview method.