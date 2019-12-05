UOB: Lower GDP growth of 4.4% seen for 2020, driven by private consumption

KUALA LUMPUR: UOB Malaysia is expecting Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to come in at 4.4% next year, lower than its 2019 forecast of 4.6%.

Senior economist Julia Goh (pix) said despite the lower projection, the economy will still perform better compared to other advanced markets, non-Asia emerging markets and developing economies.

“Malaysia’s growth will be largely supported by private sector spending, in particular private consumption.

“This, coupled with the economy’s underlying strengths, will provide support for its economic growth in 2020 and help mitigate against external pressures,“ she said at a media briefing today.

She added that there is room for Malaysia’s GDP growth to accelerate past 4.4% should government spending recover and investor confidence improve.