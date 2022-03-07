UOBAM launches ESG fund to tap growth in Europe, Australasia and Far East

PETALING JAYA: UOB Asset Management (Malaysia) (UOBAM (Malaysia)) today launched the United ESG Series-EAFE Plus Fund (UEAFEPF), which provides retail investors with access to companies that are contributing to and benefiting from the long-term growth opportunities in the Europe, Australasia and Far East, including the emerging markets (collectively known as the EAFE Plus regions).

These companies also have environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations integrated into their business models and practices.

The fund invests primarily in equities and equity-related securities issued by companies in the EAFE Plus regions that are riding on long-term growth trends such as the healthcare and information technology revolutions, as well as the transition to renewable energy sources.

The UEAFEPF is suitable for retail investors who are seeking long-term capital appreciation on their investments, have a high-risk tolerance and are looking for investment exposure to the EAFE region including emerging markets.

UOBAM (Malaysia) CEO Lim Suet Ling (pix) said the EAFE Plus regions’ investment environment is compelling and offers long-term potential for Malaysian investors who are looking for growth opportunities. The UEAFEPF portfolio consists of 20 to 35 growth companies which include businesses that are disruptors to the main sectors of their benchmark index, aiming to gain massive market share.

“The fund will broaden investors’ access to leading global companies outside the US, which are emerging digital innovators in the technology industry, are enduring consumer brands and are scaling up through digitalisation. These companies are typically under-represented in global portfolios. There is a strong research pipeline competing for capital in the EAFE Plus regions. The research includes helping businesses reduce the costs of adopting renewable energy, innovating healthcare using new digital platforms and applying exponential growth in computing power to transform key sectors of the global economy. There is valuable change afoot in this region and we believe that our portfolio is well-placed to capitalise on these opportunities,” Lim said.

The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing a minimum of 90% of its net asset value in equities and equity-related securities in the EAFE region including emerging markets while the balance in liquid assets such as money market instruments and deposits.

The UEAFEPF is available in both domestic and foreign currencies with an initial minimum investment of RM1,000, A$1,000, US$1,000, £1,000 and RMB1,000 respectively. The UEAFEPF is managed by international investment manager Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited.