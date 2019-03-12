UPS optimistic about export volume growth in southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: United Parcel Service (UPS), a global leader in logistics, is optimistic about the export volume growth in Malaysia and Southeast Asia on the back of a robust economic and trading environment in 2019.

UPS Asia Pacific president for South Asia District Michelle Ho said in the last quarter of 2018, the company saw an average of 10% year-on-year export volume growth across Southeast Asia.

“We have made considerable progress in improving transit times for shipments in and out of Asia, with many intra-Asia shipments being delivered the next day,“ she told a media briefing on the company’s 2019 business strategy here today. — Bernama