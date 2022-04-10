US dollar dips as Euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK: The US dollar weakened in late trading on Monday as the euro and the British pound climbed, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.33 per cent to 111.7460.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to US$0.9821 from US$0.9810 in the previous session, and the British pound increased to US$1.1313 from US$1.1173 in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to US$0.6517 from US$0.6410.

The US dollar bought 144.72 Japanese yen, lower than 144.77 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar was up to 0.9930 Swiss francs from 0.9861 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3635 Canadian dollars from 1.3811 Canadian dollars. - Bernama