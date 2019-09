BEIJING: Fortune Global 500 real estate company China Vanke Co Ltd (ranked 254 in 2019), which is showcasing its mangrove conservation efforts at the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 here, is committed to preserving the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve in Kuala Lumpur.

Vanke’s first project in Malaysia, a proposed mixed development on Jalan Raja Chulan, close to the Bukit Nanas Forest Reserve, is pending approval from the government.

Vanke Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd managing director Lang Chong stressed that its project is not located inside the forest reserve but next to it, on concerns of the high density development impacting the green lung.

“Bukit Nanas is a unique sales point for us so we will protect Bukit Nanas. Bukit Nanas will not be touched. It’s precious,“ he told Malaysian media during a familiarisation trip here.

He said the development is on a piece of private land and will comply with all Malaysian government regulations and policies.

“We’ll collaborate with the government to protect Bukit Nanas. We want to make it more beautiful and more people will be aware of the importance of forest,“ said Lang, adding that it invited an international architect to work on the iconic building.

Vanke’s 3.9ha botanic pavilion is one of the four major venues of the Beijing Expo 2019, focusing on the ecological evolution of the earth, biodiversity preservation and promoting sustainable development.

Vanke invested 300 million renminbi (RM176.2 million) to build the botanic pavilion, which has a tropical greenhouse, specialist showcase, interactive display, among others. After the expo, the project will be transformed into a plant science education base.

Shenzhen, where Vanke is based, is well known for mangrove.