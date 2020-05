KUALA LUMPUR: Vizione Holdings Bhd’s (VHB) wholly-owned subsidiary, Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd has been awarded a construction contract worth RM96.3 million by Pinnacle Paradise Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, VHB said the contract is for the proposed construction of 214 condominium units and 31 units of superlink villas together with ancillary facilities in Bukit Rahman Putra, Shah Alam, Selangor.

It added that the work would commence in two phases -- the first on May 27, 2020 and the second on August 27, 2020, to be completed within 29 months from the respective starting dates.

VHB said the project would further enlarge the group’s order book and provide a steady stream of revenue over the next three financial years.

It added that the contract would not have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital and the substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of VHB. -Bernama