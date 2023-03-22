Volvo Trucks Malaysia posts 8.5% sales growth in 2022

PETALING JAYA: Volvo Trucks Malaysia recorded 8.5% sales volume growth to 320 units last year compared with 295 units sold in the year prior, spurred by pent-up demand following the post-pandemic period.

In 2022, the Swedish-truck maker said, the top performing models were the FM440 6x2, FMX440 and FM370 prime mover. It leveraged on its extensive network of 13 dealerships across Peninsular and East Malaysia and registered a 12% growth in its aftermarket service.

Managing director Anthony O’Connell said the growth is attributed to its deep understanding of the commercial vehicle industry’s need for safety, reliability and efficiency.

“While we address current needs, we also believe in driving the future by being a partner to Malaysia and its efforts in accelerating the adoption of green technology and electric vehicles. The only way forward is leadership through collaboration, and Volvo Trucks Malaysia is proud to be a contributing member to the conversation,” he said in a statement.

.It will introduce the Volvo Euro 5 Prime Mover by middle of this year as well as launch the first Electric Prime Mover in Malaysia by the third quarter of the year, which it believes will pioneer its journey into a sustainable future.

Recently, the company has joined the “Pioneer the Possible” platform, which was designed to foster collaboration between Swedish companies and key decision-makers in Malaysia with a common goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and 2045, in support of Malaysia’s green transition efforts through low-carbon reforms in key sectors such as transport, production, energy and the environment.

It intends to continue its introduction of sustainable trucks into the Malaysian market and holds its optimism for achieving a greener future for Malaysia, while keeping their eye on the 2050 deadline for carbon neutrality.