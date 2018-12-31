Voon Seng Chuan is new AmBank chairman

PETALING JAYA: AMMB Holdings Bhd has appointed Voon Seng Chuan (pic) as the new chairman of AmBank (M) Bhd with effect from Jan 1, 2019.

“Voon, a Malaysian, aged 60, has been a member of the board of directors of AmBank since June 18, 2015. He is also a member of the board of directors of AMMB,” AMMB said in a stock exchange filing on its directorship/chairmanship transition plan.

Voon replaces Tan Sri Azman Hashim, 79, who will be retiring from six entities in the AmBank group in stages over a two-year period announced last year.