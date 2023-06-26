Vstecs takes on distributorship role to accelerate rollout of windows on snapdragon laptops

KUALA LUMPUR: Vstecs Berhad, Malaysia’s leading Information & Communications Technology (ICT) distributor, has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vstecs Astar Sdn Bhd, signed an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to distribute Qualcomm’s cutting-edge laptops and tablets to the Malaysian market, poised to redefine the landscape of mobile computing.

The next generation end-point devices from Qualcomm, powered by Snapdragon® compute platform will revolutionise mobile computing by delivering exceptional performance, extended battery life, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and highly secure, reliable connectivity. These devices cater to a diverse range of users, meeting the demands of busy professionals seeking seamless productivity and individuals who want immersive experiences and reliable connectivity.

Vstecs will leverage on its vast network of 4,600 channel partners across Malaysia to provide vast accessibility and drive the successful distribution and marketing of Qualcomm’s innovative laptops and tablets. The Group is committed to bridging the digital divide and bringing the latest technology to Malaysians, enabling them to stay connected in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Vstecs CEO JH Soong said that the collaboration will further strengthen their commitment to delivering top-notch ICT solutions to their customers. “Qualcomm’s laptops and tablets are set to transform the future of mobile computing with their exceptional performance and advanced features. We look forward to working closely with Qualcomm to bring these game-changing devices to the Malaysian market and empower our customers with the latest technological innovations,” he added.

Alicia Lim, Head of Marketing Southeast Asia, Qualcomm Technologies said that this strategic alliance reinforces their commitment to deliver transformative computing experiences, empowering users with unparalleled connectivity and performance in ultra-portable form factors.

Together, she said they aim to revolutionise the PC industry and redefine the future of mobile computing.