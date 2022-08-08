Yinson, GoCar in chargEV solutions and services to GoCar users

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s green technologies division Yinson GreenTech, through its joint venture company Green EV Charge Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GoCar Mobility Sdn Bhd to provide charging infrastructure facilities and solutions, along with customer care services to GoCar’s electric vehicles (EV) users.

The companies will roll out the commercialisation, operation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure of chargEV in Malaysia.

Through the agreement, GoCar’s EV users can locate and use more than 400 available EV chargers in the country through chargEV’s mobile app.

Users will also be able monitor the charging status via the app plus its customer care services.

Yinson executive vice-president of technology and new ventures Eirik Barclay said the partnership marks another step towards its shared goal of accelerating the electrification of the marine, mobility and energy ecosystem in Malaysia in line with the country’s aim to become a carbon neutral nation by 2050.

Yinson GreenTech senior vice-president electromobility Ruslin Tamsir believes both companies will be able to support the growth of GoCar’s network and user base.

“Working together, we believe we can position EV as an attractive and sustainable transport option in Malaysia,” he added.

GoCar Malaysia CEO Wong Hoe Mun said enhancing connectivity to chargEV will help improve the user experience of EV charging throughout Malaysia.

“The integration with chargEV will offer even more accessibility. Through our GoCar mobile app, any EV user, not just GoCar members will be able to connect to both networks for their EV charging needs,” he added.