Yinson supplies 143 smart electric vans to Pos Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Yinson GreenTech (YGT), the green technologies business unit of Yinson Holdings Bhd, will supply 143 smart electric vans to Pos Malaysia Bhd with the aim of supporting the latter’s sustainability goals.

YGT will also equip Pos Malaysia depots across the country with fleet charging solutions and oversee the technical support and maintenance services for the leased fleet and EV chargers – a first-of-its-kind leasing solution to be offered in the country.

YGT business development senior vice president Srinivas Tati, mentioned that they are now supporting the electrification of Pos Malaysia’s four-wheeler fleet, following the rollout of chargEV charging stations at Pos Malaysia outlets earlier this year.

“YGT is passionate about helping commercial and industrial customers to achieve their net zero ambitions. We hope that this will pave the way for more corporates to realise their own decarbonisation commitments,” he said at a press conference today.

While the specific financial details were not disclosed, Pos Malaysia group CEO Charles Brewer stated that the maintenance for electric vehicles (EV) is expected to be considerably lower than for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, making it a fiscally sensible decision for Pos Malaysia.

“Also, the new electric vehicles come equipped with telematics software, which not only monitors the vehicles but also focuses on improving safety by tracking factors such as tire pressure and driving behaviour. Pos Malaysia has seen a 20% improvement in safety year-on-year and hopes to continue enhancing safety records with the introduction of this new green fleet,” he added.

He also mentioned that Pos Malaysia aims to fully transition its last-mile vehicles from ICE to electric by 2030 with the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the national target.

“We are the only logistics provider in Malaysia to commit to a net-zero target. We eagerly invite others to join us on this journey towards a cleaner and greener future,” he commented.

As per the collaboration details, YGT through its EV leasing business drivEV, will provide Pos Malaysia with CAM EC35 e-vans integrated with smart EV telematics software.

The smart EV telematics software utilises cloud-based technology to provide near real-time data and analytics for fleet management. Other features include the remote monitoring and optimising of charging levels, battery utilisation and the driving efficiency of each e-van.

Further to the provision of the CAM EC35 e-vans, YGT has provided Pos Malaysia with one unit each of MAXUS eDeliver 3 and FOTON iBLUE EV for proof-of-concept purposes.

These e-vans will be evaluated by Pos Malaysia during the three-month trial period as part of its plan to electrify its last-mile ICE vehicles by 2030.