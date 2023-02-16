You can now pay for Foodpanda deliveries with Touch ‘n Go eWallet

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n Go (TNG) group has expanded the reach of its Touch ‘n Go eWallet to include Foodpanda Malaysia, which will enable users to pay for the latter’s delivery services nationwide.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Ni said in a statement today that its users will be able to utilise Foodpanda’s delivery services for a wide variety of food, grocery and daily essentials while making payments with Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Meanwhile, Foodpanda Malaysia CEO Sayantan Das said that its company is committed to providing its customers with the convenience of having their food and daily essentials delivered.

“We strive to be 1% better each time and add value to our customer’s experience. This time, it is to give them more options in payment methods.

“We are proud to be partnering with TNG Digital to enable the usage of Touch ’n Go eWallet on our platform. Leveraging our synergies as the leading quick commerce platform and the largest eWallet provider in the country, we are happy to play our role in encouraging the adoption of digital payment for the convenience and safety of millions of our merchants, riders and customers,” he said.