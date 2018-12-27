Zurich Takaful CEO to step down on Jan 13

PETALING JAYA: Zurich Takaful Malaysia Bhd CEO Salim Majid Zain (pix) will be stepping down from his position on Jan 13, 2019, according to a source.

SunBiz understands that an internal announcement on Salim’s departure was made to the company’s 1,400 staff last Friday.

The source said, Salim, 49, is headed to another company in the same industry, “to help build” the organisation. However, he declined to reveal the new organisation Salim is headed to.

Salim, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry has served as the CEO of Zurich Takaful since 2007. He was involved in key processes, including operational set-up, business strategy development, hiring, product development, marketing and sales.

Prior to his current role, Salim worked in various capacities under MAA Assurance which is now Zurich Takaful since 1992.

Zurich Insurance Group acquired MAA Takaful Bhd from MAA Group Bhd and Solidarity Group Holding BSC in June 2016.

MAA Takaful was then renamed Zurich Takaful Malaysia Bhd.

Under Salim’s leadership, Zurich Takaful grew into an agency with a workforce of 6,000 with an annual turnover of RM600 million and assets worth more than RM1 billion in 2017.