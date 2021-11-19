$!10 books to read before the end of the year!

End your 2021 positively by diving into these books

BOOKS enjoyed a resurgence when people were trapped inside their homes during the global pandemic. It’s only natural to lose track of time in a book when you are spending most of your days at home, feeding yourself with endless entertainment to while away the days. With 2022 fast approaching and Covid-19 restrictions eased, we are busy making plans to travel. But when was the last time you picked up a book? And some of us can’t recall the last time we actually read one. Fortunately, the publishing industry did not disappoint us this year and launched some amazing titles to pique your interest. And besides, what better way to end the year than with books that you will have trouble putting down! Black Water Sister by Zen Cho

This wicked Malaysian novel revolves around an unemployed graduate, Jessamyn Teoh, who moves back to her home country, Malaysia, from America. Now alone, broke and closeted, Jess begins hearing voices in her head. She soon learns the voice does not belong to her, but to the ghost of her estranged grandmother, Ah Ma, who worshipped the Black Water Sister. Before her death, Ah Ma was a spirit medium. When a business tycoon wronged her and her god, Ah Ma swore vengeance and has chosen Jess to get her job done. Lured into a world of gods, ghosts, danger and family secrets to get Ah Ma’s revenge, Jess still needs to reclaim control over her body and fate – or the Black Water Sister may permanently eliminate her. The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya: Volume 1 by Reimena Yee

Written by Eisner-nominated Malaysian author Reimena Yee, the book tells the story of Zeynel, a carpet dealer who is surrounded by the unusual. During a business trip one evening, he decides to help a mysterious lost traveler. Unbeknownst to him, the man is a blood-sucking djinn and Zeynal eventually becomes its victim. Transformed into a djinn, Zeynel is now forced to adjust to the curse in order to protect his loved ones. Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

Malaysian author Lauren Ho writes funny stories. If you’re looking for a laugh, this book is the perfect read. Despite doing great at life, successful lawyer Andrea Tang is yet to find love. Her recent breakup with her boyfriend makes things worse and leaves her as the last in the clan to get married – which of cours, is a disappointment for her family. As she endures obstacles in life, Andrea can’t help but wonder if there is still room available for her to be her true self. Recalling Forgotten Tastes: Of Illustrated Edible Plants, Food and Memories by Syarifah Nadhirah

If you’ve always been curious about Orang Asli culinary practices, Syarifah Nadhirah tells it all in this book with illustrations of edible plants accompanied by her writing. This book also focuses on environmental knowledge and conventional practices by the Orang Asli community, mainly from the Semai and Temuan subgroups. Billy Summers by Stephen King

Stephen King fans are in for a treat! King writes a love letter to a small town in America with a story that revolves around Billy, a hitman and an ex-Marine sniper. Although he is known as one of the best killers for hire, the job only matters when the target is a truly bad guy. When details of his last job start coming together, he knows something isn’t right. And now, he wants out. What could possibly go wrong? Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

This dystopian science fiction story tells of Klara, an Artificial Friend who is powered by the sun. Stored in a showroom, Klara can only observe those who walk into the store to browse. However, Klara is advised to not invest too much in the promises of human beings. When she finally gets to go home with a lovely but sick girl named Josie and her mother, Klara finds herself unearthing truths about humans, the hard decisions that they have to make and the complexity of love. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Malibu Rising revolves around four famous siblings, Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit Riva, who are known for throwing epic parties. When the Rivas decide to throw another raging party to celebrate the end of summer in the 1980s, life takes an unexpected turn. Their party turns into a real drama when the family’s secrets begin unravelling. The family is now forced to choose what they will conceal from the people who gave them success – and what they will leave behind. The Rose Code by Kate Quinn

Set in 1940, this book tells the story of three female code breakers, who form a friendship over the years. However, their friendship gets torn apart by betrayal and misunderstanding. The friends-turned-foes were then reunited by a mysterious encrypted letter that forces them to work together to solve the puzzle with the country’s safety up in the air. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant

In this boisterous world, Adam Grant’s latest publication will teach readers to rethink, and it is a secret skill that you may need in this fast-paced world. Grant invites readers to let go of opinions that no longer benefit them, and to embrace the fun of being wrong. Think Again also reminds readers that they don’t always have to believe their thoughts and contain their emotions. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner