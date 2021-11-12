$!3.. 2.. 1.. tap out!

Get your adrenaline pumping with these power-packed MMA movies

AFTER being around for over a decade, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has become a household name. Although MMA is known as a more aggressive forms of the combat sports category, it hasn’t hindered people from falling in love with it. The love for MMA skyrocketed after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) – an organisation for MMA – was founded, and the evolution of the sport began afterwards. Certainly, this has led to a surge in popularity within the mainstream media. The appreciation and love for this sport has even been depicted in various movies and television series. If you’re an MMA enthusiast, here is a list of movies for you to enjoy the technicalities of the ground match! Sangkar

Directed by award-winning local director Kabir Bhatia, Sangkar takes us on a journey following two MMA fighters, Adam and Johan. Coming from impoverished families, the two friends turn into foes after a fierce competition. When the fight ends with Johan being severely injured, Adam attempts to atone for his previous actions. Adam tries to assist in any way that he can, by participating in underground fights for financial gain and choosing to share his winnings with Johan’s family. Meanwhile, Johan is facing his own struggles as well, and tries to push through for the sake of his family. Warrior

Warrior tells the story of an ex-Marine named Tommy Conlon who returns to his home in Pittsburgh, for an upcoming championship in Atlantic City. To prepare for the fight, Tommy enlists his father, a recovering alcoholic, to be his trainer. On the other hand, his estranged brother, Brendan, an ex-MMA fighter, who now works as a public-school teacher, is struggling financially and decides to participate in the championship to save his family. The two brothers are forced to confront each other as well as the forces that tore them apart, and the winner takes it all. Creed

Serving as a sequel and spin-off to the Rocky franchise, Creed tells the story of a young man named Adonis Creed, following the footsteps of his late father, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. Adonis never had the chance to meet his father, who died before he was born, and of course, the fighting spirit runs in the family. Adonis then decides to look for Rocky Balboa, now a retired champ, to train him. Although Rocky insisted that he is out of the industry for good, he sees the same strength and determination that Apollo possessed in Adonis, and decides to mentor him as he fights against a deadly rival. Adonis’s journey as a fighter continues in Creed II. Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing

The former undefeated heavyweight champion boxer, George ‘The Iceman’ Chambers, gets arrested in Russia after he is falsely accused of possessing drugs. The set-up was arranged by a Russian gangster, Gaga, and his manager, Phil, so that he could fight the prison champion, Uri Boyka, whose undefeated streak has affected illegal betting, and made Gaga lose a lot of money. Phil goes along with the plan thinking it would make them rich. Meanwhile, Chambers won’t be fighting for a title this time around, but instead he will be fighting for his life. Blood and Bone

This pulse-pounding movie tells the story of an ex-convict, Isaiah Bone who embarks on a journey to Los Angeles to fulfil his promise to a fallen friend. Bone is lured into the suspicious world of underground martial arts fighting and instantly finds himself in a conflict with the brutal gang boss who leads the ‘sport’. When Bone defeats the existing champion, the mob boss wants him to participate in a series of high stakes international matches. Bone turns him down, and this leads to an explosive face-off between two powerful opponents with everything at stake. Bloodsport