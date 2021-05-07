8 questions with Douglas Lim

This article was first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE It has been a while since BUZZ last did an 8-Question interview, so we’ve decided to bring things back with local funnyman Douglas Lim. The last time we saw him perform was during the last leg of the Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians (MACC) Goodbye Tour in November 2019 with fellow comedians Kuah Jenhan, Dr Jason Leong and Phoon Chi Ho. Lim’s latest comedy production, aptly named I’ve Missed You, which was to take place over the weekend, sadly had to be cut short due to the sudden announcement of MCO 3.0 earlier this week. In this interview conducted prior to the announcement, Lim updates us on what he has been doing over the past year. 1. First up, you’ve been really active on your Youtube channel during the MCO. Can you tell us a bit about that? “The MCO 1.0 basically shut down the live entertainment industry. So usually when I think up funny things, they go into a live. “With no live shows, I figured I might as well so short clips and upload them. I get to indulge in my love of comedy creation/ performance and people get some free entertainment.” 2. Tell us a little bit about your fitness journey ... what motivated you to start and what was the toughest change you had to make? “First of all, I need to clarify. My fitness journey is really not properly done. I have put zero effort in eating healthy. In fact, the reason I exercise is to try and shed the calories that I constantly put into my body due to greediness. I was a state and junior national athlete during my school days. Once I started working, I stopped exercising and became really unfit. “Then in 2015, my wife and I decided to go to Machu Pichu for a holiday and friends who had gone before advised us that the trek can be quite demanding. So, we decided to head back into the gym as we wanted to enjoy the holiday. “Then after the trip, I started running and now I basically run, gym and play some badminton (badly).”

3. Tell us about your show, I’ve Missed You. What inspired you to organise it? “Harith asked if I would like to do some shows and the last LIVE IN PERSON stand-up show I did was in September last year. That’s a long time. So I told Harith that I’d love to do some shows and he made it happen.” 4. What can we expect during the show? Will we be treated to one of your famous singalongs? “I have a mixture of some new stuff and some old material. I think it’s quite obvious that we’re going through some strange times now and I have my opinions about them (so does everyone, actually). “As for the songs, yeah, I’m thinking of doing the 2020 year in review that I performed as Yuni on my social media platforms.” 5. Speaking about your shows, has there ever been a time where someone in the audience made you laugh? “I’m sure there must have been but I can’t remember a specific occasion. I think this is mainly because I’m a set list comedian and not a banter/playing the room type of comic. “I usually prepare and practice exactly what I’m going to say and do and then go on stage and perform. So I don’t give audiences a chance to verbally engage with me.” 6. Many of us last saw you during the MACC farewell show. With all that’s happened in the country since, have you considered restarting the project? “The MACC decided to do a farewell show mainly because our individual schedules were becoming too difficult to synchronise. “Everyone has got their own projects so we’re taking time to work on our individual pursuits for now. I don’t see an MACC show happening anytime soon. Sorry ah ...”