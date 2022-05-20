Five television shows from the early 2000s that you need to rewatch

AS low-rise jeans and cargo pants become popular again among the teens, so have the early 2000s show we’ve grown to love. Perhaps part of why fashion repeats itself has something to do with the entertainment of the ‘olden’ days, with 16-year-olds of today wanting to copy Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai Gilmore’s iconic outfits from the thrift shops. Just because a show is old(er), it doesn’t mean that it’s not worth watching anymore. In fact, many of these TV shows ran for years and they were among our favourites then. So whether you’re looking to these shows for nostalgia or to experience a blast from the past, here are some early 2000s TV shows you should rewatch! 1. Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000) This comedy-drama is about misfit Sam Weir and his group outcast friends in a Michigan high school circa 1980. Produced by Judd Apatow (who eventually wrote for the refreshingly honest TV show Girls), it had the hallmarks of Apatow’s later productions: uncomfortable yet sweet relationship humour and a refusal to typecast (the nerds, for instance, are not especially brainy). Freaks and Geeks was also a rare realistic depiction of small-town life, and the show had an outstanding soundtrack. Although the series was short-lived because of low ratings when it first aired, it was ahead of its time, shown by how it eventually became became a cult classic. Apatow would continue the show’s legacy by continuing to cast and launch the movie careers of several of the young actors’ from the show, such as James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel.

2. Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006) The series follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his dysfunctional lower-middle-class family as he deals with the pains of being the middle child and a teenager. Malcolm’s parents are his overbearing, hotheaded and stubborn mother Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and future Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston plays his manic but loving father, Hal. Malcolm also has to deal with Reese, his dimwitted older brother and his people-smart, slightly manipulative younger brother Dewey, and he also has a mostly absent oldest brother Francis. Although the show does fall off a little bit in later seasons, it still remains very funny and fresh right until the end, which is pretty impressive for a show that ran for seven years. The personalities in the show make for a great sitcom, with humour that feels very reminiscent of the early Simpsons and the fact that it does not have a laugh track is in its favour.

3. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007) Probably the most iconic show on our list, Gilmore Girls is about fashionable 32-year-old mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her intellectual teenage daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) living in Stars Hollow. The series follows both women’s ambitions: Rory to attend Harvard University and Lorelai decides to open an inn. Viewers were hooked from the first episode and perhaps surprised by the love and connection shared by everyone in this fictional town. This family-centered show is sure to make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Known for its witty dialogue, cross-generational appeal, and effective mix of humor and drama, Gilmore Girls was one of the must-watch shows of this generation, which is why it was revived with a four-part miniseries in 2016.

4. Pushing Daisies (2007–2009) If you’re a fan of Tim Burton and are enthralled by the weird and whimsical, this forensic fairy tale show which was known for its unusual visual style, eccentric production design, quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and grotesque situations would be a perfect fit. Pushing Daisies centers on pie-maker Ned (Lee Pace), who can reanimate the dead by touching them. However, like most magic spells, resurrecting the dead came with rules, and complications arise when Ned decides to revive an old crush and let her live. Written by Bryan Fuller, this show is a visual masterpiece, a unique original, with an outstanding cast and writing. Also, you might start craving for pie after watching the show. Although the show received 12 Emmy nominations for its first season and four wins for its second, it was sadly cancelled before they had a chance for the third, which was attributed to disruptions brought about by the 2007-08 Hollywood writers’ strike.