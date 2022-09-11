BUZZ Real-life spooky stories

BUZZ gathered three Malaysian ghost stories for Halloween!

Ghost stories have always been synonymous with Malaysian culture, and even the abundant local horror movies stemming from true real-life ghost stories. The first story is about the infamous Karak highway from a nonbeliever, until she experienced it herself. Everyone has encountered something they couldn’t explain, whether they believe it to be of supernatural origin or not. For Halloween, we decided to ask our readers to send in their hair-raising stories, so if you dare, read on...

Horror Highway If you live in Peninsular Malaysia, you’ve definitely heard of the Karak Highway, and many ghost stories have come from it. However, being a sceptic, I felt that those were just old wives’ tales to scare the kids, but one incident changed my mind. “This story happened a few months ago when I drove to Kuantan with my husband. Everything was fine until it started pouring. The rain was heavy and the fog was misting up the road ahead. Suddenly, I felt hypnotised and light-headed, like I was about to fall asleep. I knew I was driving, so I had to push on and tried really hard to stay awake. “From the corner of my eye, I thought I saw a hand-like shadow grabbing onto the rearview mirror, and from the mirror, I thought I saw a figure behind the passenger seat. Then I saw a red figure running across the road quickly and another blue car-like shadow that drove into the ravine. I was shocked, but I tried my best to not panic and think logically, that maybe my tired mind was just playing tricks on me. “After what felt like forever, the rain stopped and the sun was shining. It felt like night and day. I asked my husband if he felt funny just now and he expressed that indeed, he felt really sleepy just now, like he was hypnotised. I told him what I ‘saw’, and now I would never doubt anyone who tells a Karak highway ghost story.”

Follow me home ... The next story is from a young doctor who prefers to stay anonymous. “My Indian mother always urges me to shower after coming back home from the hospital, but if you’ve worked long night shifts, you’d know that you barely have any energy to do anything, so most of the time, I end up just sleeping right after coming back home. Sometimes if my mum catches me doing so, she’ll come into my room and yell at me. “One night, I did the same thing again and I heard my mum coming into my room, but she didn’t say anything. I was too tired to care, so I just kept my eyes closed. I felt her stroking my head, which I thought was weird, because she’s never done it, so I opened my eyes and saw her staring right at me. I was half-asleep, and dozed back off. “When I woke up the next morning, I felt sick, but when I got to the kitchen, she asked my why I had the doors locked. I asked her if she had gone into my room last night, but she said no. When I told her what happened, she brought me to see a medium to clean off what I ‘brought’ back.”