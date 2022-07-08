Chocolate museums in Malaysia

DARK chocolate, milk chocolate, unsweetened chocolate, white chocolate ... there are so many different types and so little time to taste them all. But don’t worry, if you’re a chocolate lover, you can go to a chocolate museum and start munching your way to bliss.
We recommend visiting these enticing four locations to celebrate World Chocolate Day, which falls today. Aside from learning about chocolate, what many people enjoy about visiting Chocolate Museums is undoubtedly the end of the visit: chocolate sampling or workshops. You may sample a variety of chocolates for free, and learn what to look for when you taste them.
Chocolate Museum
The Chocolate Museum, located in Kota Damansara, is Southeast Asia’s most interactive and one-of-a-kind chocolate museum. Visitors may discover more than 100 chocolate companies in six distinct categories, including the Journey of Chocolates, Father of Chocolates, Health Benefits of Chocolates, Chocolates in the Industry, Chocolate Kitchen, and Chocolate Galleria.
Address: 2, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Opening hours: 10am-4.30pm
Instagram: @chocolate_museum_kd
Harriston Boutique
Harriston is a Malaysian chocolate brand founded by a family of passionate chocolate producers that own Harriston Signature, Harriston Boutique, and Harriston Artisan. Harriston has a large assortment of chocolates, with over 150 different varieties. Harriston Chocolates are crafted from the finest cocoa beans using time-honored techniques and patented formulas. This location is a chocolate factory in Malaysia. When you arrive, you will be given chocolate samples, such as cocoa beverages and chocolate-covered almonds. The tour is free and simple, as much of it consists of wandering around the displays yourself.
Address: Malaysia Tourism Centre, 139, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Opening hours: 9am-6pm
Instagram: @harristonchocolate
Benns Ethicoa Bean To Bar Chocolate Factory
Asia’s first open-concept chocolate factory is Benns Ethicoa. Have you ever wondered how a chocolate bar is made? Join Benns Ethicoa’s chocolate factory tour in Selangor to learn about the chocolate bar manufacturing process, from bean to bar! You will learn how the staff painstakingly crafted their chocolate producing technique to bring out the inherent flavour notes of cacao beans. Attend the tour to see, learn, enjoy, and be astonished by this incredible chocolate-making process.
Address: Lot No. 6, Jalan Cj 1/6c Kawasan Perindustrian Cheras Jaya, Batu 11, 43200 Cheras, Selangor
Opening Hours: 10am-6pm
Instagram: @bennsethicoa
Beryl is a luxury chocolate brand that is largely distributed worldwide, with over 100 chocolate variations to fit your every mood and want. Beryl’s, a budding chocolatier, offers some of the best chocolate varieties in the region. The visitors are invited to see the factory at Beryl’s Chocolate Museum. The industrial tour should take around 20 minutes. They also offer you a full tour that includes a show on Beryl’s history. You will also be able to view the chocolate-making process and visit Beryl’s Gallery. There, you can learn about cocoa origins, chocolate kinds, and chocolate component.
Address: 2, Jalan Raya 7/1, Kawasan Perindustrian Seri Kembangan, 43300 Seri
Kembangan, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia.
Opening hours: 10am-5pm
Instagram: @berylschocolate