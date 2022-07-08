Chocolate museums in Malaysia

DARK chocolate, milk chocolate, unsweetened chocolate, white chocolate ... there are so many different types and so little time to taste them all. But don’t worry, if you’re a chocolate lover, you can go to a chocolate museum and start munching your way to bliss.

We recommend visiting these enticing four locations to celebrate World Chocolate Day, which falls today. Aside from learning about chocolate, what many people enjoy about visiting Chocolate Museums is undoubtedly the end of the visit: chocolate sampling or workshops. You may sample a variety of chocolates for free, and learn what to look for when you taste them.

Chocolate Museum

The Chocolate Museum, located in Kota Damansara, is Southeast Asia’s most interactive and one-of-a-kind chocolate museum. Visitors may discover more than 100 chocolate companies in six distinct categories, including the Journey of Chocolates, Father of Chocolates, Health Benefits of Chocolates, Chocolates in the Industry, Chocolate Kitchen, and Chocolate Galleria.

Address: 2, Jalan Teknologi 3/5, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Opening hours: 10am-4.30pm

Instagram: @chocolate_museum_kd