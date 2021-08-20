Different types of candle wax

The idea of making your own candles at home sounds fun and easy, but you’ll soon find out that there are few types of candle waxes you can use.

If you’re not sure what makes a particular candle wax better than the other, hopefully, this will help you find out what you need and help make up your mind.

First off, the most commonly used wax is paraffin wax. This traditional wax has been used for hundreds of years. It’s cheap and takes colours and scents easily as compared to the other waxes.

However, its use has waned in recent times due to increasing worries of its potentially toxic fumes.

Due to this, an increasingly popular option is to use soy wax. It’s made with soybean oil and it’s sometimes mixed with paraffin and other waxes. Similar to paraffin, it takes colours and scents well too.

Soy wax is said to burn cleaner (producing less soot) and slower, which means your candle will last long. With that said, soy wax candles have a subtler scent throw, so it’s a perfect option if you have a sensitive nose and want a lightly scented candle.

Another popular and environmentally healthier option is to use beeswax. It’s the oldest candle-making ingredient and is said to have been found in the great pyramids of Egypt.

The wax is produced by bees and is a by-product of the honey-making process. Due to this, beeswax has a natural golden brown colour and a subtle honey scent. The sweet scent may not go well with some of the other scents you want to incorporate in your candle.

Beeswax candles are smokeless and sootless too. On top of giving a cleaner burn, it’s said to be able to purify the air.

Beeswax can be expensive, and as such it’s often mixed with another cheaper wax.