This Wesak Day, bring the family over to Berjaya Café, the first fully vegetarian restaurant within a major hotel in Malaysia, to enjoy an array of delicious vegetarian dishes. Located on level 14 of Berjaya Times Square Hotel, the modern restaurant serves a sumptuous plant-based menu including a la carte signature dishes: Nasi Lemak, Asian Curry Laksa, Avocado Salad, Pumpkin Velouté, Mutton Rendang Pizza and Mango Sticky Rice.

Mutton Rendang Pizza

Berjaya Café only uses sustainable ingredients so guests can savour the best meatless gastronomic experience curated by the best chefs in town, with prices starting from as low as RM10. From daily bento boxes to a special veggie hi-tea, Berjaya Café will delight even the staunchest of carnivores. Sustainable eating is more important than ever and going vegetarian helps lower the carbon impact on Mother Earth. Inspired by the Founder and Executive Chairman of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun’s ethos: “Every individual can play a role to help Mother Earth, even in a small way, by being a vegetarian”, Berjaya Café incorporates just that.

Pumpkin soup

Going meatless can benefit the environment by reversing the adverse effects of global warming and help preserve our natural bio-diversity. The food production process from farm to the plate can account for around 30% of all global greenhouse gas emissions which contributes to global warming. Reducing meat consumption even slightly in your everyday diet will have a positive impact on your health and the planet. A diet rich in plant food has been shown to lower the risk of various diseases too.

Berjaya Cafe interiors