Marvel Studios’ Loki sees the return of the God of Mischief who gets apprehended and recruited by the Time Variance Authority to help stop a bigger threat. BUZZ had the opportunity to get a bit more info from the head writer of the series, Michael Waldron.

What’s the overarching theme of the Loki series?

“Great question. I’m still trying to figure that out myself. The best TV stories, it’s about somebody getting a reckoning of identity with who they are and who they want to be.

“Loki encounters an incredibly powerful organisation [in charge over] all of time. They’re uniquely suited to hold up a mirror to him and make him ask himself who he really is. And that’s something thematically that myself and the writing staff are excited to explore.”

Will this version of Loki reunite with Thor on good terms, or at least remember their bond?

“I’m curious about it myself and I think that’s also something fans are curious of. This is obviously the 2012 Loki that picked up the Tesseract and disappeared with the space stone.

“His relationship with Thor is very different from the Loki who reconciled with Thor in Ragnarok and then lost his life in Infinity War.

“It’s exciting to get to tell a totally different story of Loki wondering if those two will ever reunite again.”

Does Loki get to see the future threats to come when he’s with the Time Variance Authority (TVA)?

“I think that question is exactly why the TVA is an interesting organisation to put Loki up against because they have so much power.

“So when Loki looks at them and realises: ‘Oh man, if I had access to what these guys have access to, imagine what I can do with that information.’

“And that will be bad news and so that’s why he’s drawn to them in our show and that’s what makes an interesting partnership.“

Can you give any hints about the ‘bigger threat’ that Loki has to apprehend?

“Only that it’s a threat that Loki is uniquely suited to face off against. What that means is that the audience will just have to tune in to find out.”