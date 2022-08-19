Faces of the 90s

Five supermodels who dominated fashion in the 90s

ALMOST anyone can be considered a ‘model’ in today’s society. With the right features and a high number of social media followers, one is more likely to get approached for a modelling opportunity. Be it on social media, TV commercials or even on billboards, the route to discovery as a model seems a lot faster these days. Yet, many are unable to attain the same level of stardom as their seniors in the past. Models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, for instance, come nowhere close to the “Big 5” of the 90s in terms of popularity. In fact, many still obsess over the ladies from the “Big 5” even up to this day. So, without further ado, here are the five women who ruled the runways in the 90s and continue to do so today.

1. Cindy Crawford By the 90s, Cindy Crawford was already a household name in the fashion industry. The model had already appeared on over 500 magazine covers. However, it was not until the 90s that her body of work cemented her supermodel status. Not only was Crawford gracing magazine covers, but she was also appearing in iconic Pepsi commercials. In addition, the Illinois native even hosted MTV’s House of Style. Although Crawford eventually quit full-time modelling in 2000, her legacy still lives on in the industry. And now, her daughter Kaia Gerber is following suit.

2. Naomi Campbell Discovered at the age of 15, Naomi Campbell’s success was like no other! As the only few Black models around then, the British beauty helped set a new beauty standard in the fashion industry. Her success as a model indeed paved the way for other Black models like Tyra Banks. But apart from her distinct features, Campbell also stood out for her fierce personality on and off the runway. Though at times, it has drawn her some controversy, most times, it gave her an edge over the other models. As what Campbell’s current activities are, the British beauty has been busy at home since welcoming her one-year-old daughter.

3. Claudia Schiffer In 1987, 17-year-old Claudia Schiffer’s life changed forever when she was discovered at a Dusseldorf nightclub. The model scout who spotted her persuaded her to move to New York to pursue a modelling career. And upon doing so, the German darling found instant success in the city of lights. All thanks to her blonde locks and smoky eyes – who scored her the opportunity to front numerous campaigns for brands like Chanel, Versace and more. She even caught the attention of Karl Lagerfeld who was a major fan of hers. And though Schiffer has laid low throughout the years, the German model still holds the record for the model with the most magazine covers.

4. Linda Evangelista Among all the girls on the list, Linda Evangelista arguably is the best at being a fashion chameleon. Throughout her early years of modelling, the Canadian native rocked various fashionable looks. But it was only when she embraced two particularly looks that her career really took off. One is the bob haircut, which was suggested by photographer Peter Lindbergh. The other is the short gamine hairdo, which was recommended by French hairstylist Julien d’Ys. The latter was so successful that it was known as “The Linda”. Aside from her stunning appearance, Evangelista will also be forever remembered for her iconic phrase – “we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.”