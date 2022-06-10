Feed your habit

AS demonstrated by the massive crowds at recent anime festivals and cosplay events, Malaysia has a huge fanbase for Japanese anime and manga, which is one of the country’s best known cultural exports.

Besides binge-watching anime series and flipping through the latest manga titles, there’s nothing fans love better than collecting merchandise of their favourite characters to decorate their own personal spaces. After all, who doesn’t enjoy seeing the smiling faces of their favourite waifus and husbandos, or find inspiration in recreating fight scenes with figuras.

Consequently, there are many great places for Klang Valley-based otakus to visit, whether they are looking for the latest manga and anime merchandise, or want to hang out at an anime-themed restaurant. Here is the list of notable places for you to explore:

-> Hobility

Hobility is not your typical store; it is a haven for otaku to shop for their favourite merchandise. Hobility is a fairly widespread anime merchandise store in Malaysia, with locations in Bangsar, Sungei Wang Plaza in KL, and 1 Utama in Petaling Jaya, catering to fans across the country.

In addition to its physical stores, Hobility has a website where you can pre-order future products, browse new arrivals, or view their current stock.

Each type of product is organised into named categories on the website, providing a streamlined buyer experience.

Address: Menara Mutiara Bangsar, LG-5, Jalan Liku, 55100 Kuala Lumpur