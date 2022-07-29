Going underwater

BUZZ explores age-old myths and mysteries of the ocean

THERE is no denying that the ocean has a distinct air of mystery. Although we have conducted various research on it, there is still a lot we do not know about the ocean. Hence, throughout the years, many have come up with their own interpretations and understanding. From famous philosophers to ambitious travellers, the fascination for the ocean has birthed numerous myths and mysteries. While the general public has deemed these beliefs to be fiction, some believers claim them to be the truth. So, if you are looking to learn more about these popular folklores, read on as we delve into some of the most intriguing stories about the underwater world.

The Kraken If you have seen Pirates of the Caribbean, you know how scary the Kraken can be. Well, according to historians, this sea-dwelling creature actually exists, as some sailors have reportedly witnessed it. Based on their recollections, this giant squid (Architeuthis sp) very much mirrors its movie counterpart. Not only is it over 60 feet in length, but it also supposedly attacks ships. On how it targets its victims, a 13th-century Icelandic saga explains that the Kraken would usually reach the top of a sailing ship’s main mast, wrap its tentacles around the hull and overturn it, thus, leaving its victims either eaten by the scary creature or drowned in the deep sea. For the sake of all of us, let us hope that this beast only exists within the pages of fiction.

Mermaids Mermaids have long been a source of fascination for many. To date, there have been numerous stories and legends involving them, including pop culture adaptations. Professional mermaid Linden Wolbert best explains the rationale behind this. “There is definitely something very appealing about the idea of a beautiful mythical creature that is part human and part fish, who lives under the sea, calling to sailors,” said the Mermaids in Motion owner. Considering this, it makes sense why some of us always picture them as sweet beautiful princesses. However, did you know that some believe this to be far from the truth? Following some old legends, mermaids are actually murderous vixens. They are said to seduce homesick sailors with their beauty and voice and lure them to their deaths. Besides this tactic, they are also known to cause destruction by initiating storms and shipwrecks.

Atlantis The ancient Greek philosopher Plato, who was known for using hypothethical and mystical examples in his writings, created this fictional island called Atlantis. This island is described as a utopian island state created by demi-Gods. At its peak, Atlantis was admired and envied by the ancient world for being a mighty empire. However, they were said to have forgotten their roots during their rise to the top. Plato’s narration claims that the utopian civilisation fell out of favour with the Gods. In return, the Gods caused violent earthquakes and floods as punishment, causing the island to sink into the Atlantic Ocean. Though many netizens believe Atlantis existed, many scientists dismiss this myth as there is no scientific evidence to prove this city to be real. On why this myth has lived up to this day, Professor James Romm notes that it buys into people’s imagination. “It’s a story that captures the imagination,” said Romm. “It’s a great myth. It has a lot of elements that people love to fantasise about.”