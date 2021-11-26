Jay-Z makes Grammy nomination history

JAY Z has officially become the most-nominated artiste in Grammy Awards history. The rapper-producer was crowned with the title after his three new Grammy nominations on Tuesday, bringing his total career count to 83.

Jay-Z received a nomination in the album of the year category and two nominations for best rap song category.

While his last release was in 2017, the rapper was nominated for his feature on Kanye West’s Donda, DMX’s Bath Salts, and West’s Jail. With his nominations, he has now beat out the two previous top holders – Quincy Jones (80 nods) and Paul McCartney (81 nods).

Throughout his career, Jay Z has earned a total of 23 Grammys. The 4:44 artiste first made his Grammy debut in 1999 with three nominations. Although he took home the Best Rap Album trophy, Jay Z did not attend the event.

He had chosen to boycott the award show due to his fellow rapper and friend DMX being snubbed. However, he made his return in 2004 to show support to his then-girlfriend, Beyonce.

“I didn’t come back until 2004 when a beautiful, young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album. The beautiful Miss Beyonce. And I realised: ‘Man, art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best’, and the Academy, they’re human like we are and they’re voting on things they like and it’s subjective.”

The power music couple now has a new thing in common with one another. Beyonce also made history at the 2021 Grammys when she became the most Grammy-nominated artiste with 62 nominations.

This Grammys success has even extended to the couple’s children. Their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, won her first Grammy at last year’s event at only nine years old, thus making her one of the youngest candidates to win a Grammy.