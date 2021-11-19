Keepin’ it fresh with these classics!

Nine sneakers that continue to stand the test of time

BEFORE sneaker culture flooded the world, the word “sneakers” had been around since the 1880s. Initially, the term was used to describe tennis shoes. Dating back to the 19th century, the first pair of tennis shoes were designed with canvas uppers and rubber soles, created specifically for sailors of the British Navy to wear on slippery decks. Because it produced zero sounds while walking, you could actually sneak up behind a person with these shoes. For this reason, the shoes were eventually called “sneakers”. Previously, sneakers didn’t have a right or a left pair, and this design stayed until the late 1960s. Since then, numerous designs have been manufactured and brought to the masses. The first wave of the pop-cultural phenomenon began in the 1970s when hip-hop music surfaced. The sneakers culture’s landscape then took a 360 degree turn when Nike birthed Air Jordan during their collab with a basketball star, Michael Jordan. Today, although social media has modernised the sneaker culture with hype collaborations and interesting ideas, classic sneakers still remain a crowd favourite. Here’s a list of classic sneakers that will never go out of style: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66

All thanks to the world’s greatest martial artist Bruce Lee, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 became the talk of the town after its appearance in the movie Game of Death. The yellow and black tiger striped kicks that he wore has become one of Onitsuka’s timeless designs that still sell like hotcakes. It started gaining more attention when Uma Thurman was spotted wearing the same shoes while showcasing her martial arts skills during a fighting scene in Kill Bill. Aside from being durable and long-lasting comfortable wear, the Mexico 66 was also designed to fit any aesthetic style. It is no wonder that streetwear buffs and sneakerheads still go crazy over this design. Nike Cortez

With a clean and minimal design, Cortez was initially created for runners. These running shoes had everything that a runner needed. Cortez became one of the world’s cool kicks after appearing in the movie, Forrest Gump. Forrest running across the country in his Nike Cortez perfectly depicted the quality of the shoes – durable and reliable. Back in 1874, the creator, Bill Bowerman, changed its quality by replacing the leather upper with lightweight nylon construction and it was known as the world’s lightest running shoe. Eventually, this running shoe was transformed into a pair of sneakers that has a timeless profile and a modern edge. Reebok Club C 80 Vintage

These vintage shoes have remained iconic throughout the decades due to the simplicity in its design. Although it comes in numerous colours, the white and off-white shades are the most famous and must-have in everyone’s closet. Besides, you can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers that has a clean look as it matches well with any outfit. Designed for men and women, the retro appearance on Club C is a timeless silhouette that makes everyone look versatile. Air Jordans 1

Also known as the Sneaker King, Air Jordans 1 was the shoe that transformed the sneakers landscape. Before it became high fashion, Air Jordans 1 first gained popularity on the basketball court. The kicks sparked controversy when Jordan debuted the latest shoe design in 1984. Rumour has it that the shoes were designed to boost Jordan’s performance. Although the National Basketball Association (NBA) banned the shoe, it still became a hit and was sold out in the blink of an eye. Today, the younger generation and millennials obsess over all the Air Jordans 1 designs. But, the high OG ‘Chicago’ and ‘Bred’ continue to stand the test of time. New Balance Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) 550

New Balance has always been famous for its timeless and retro designs. Recently, its collab with ALD made a major comeback since its debut in 1989. Since vintage fashion and sneakers are back in style, the 550 was in high demand due to its exclusive design that lives up to its timeless title. Designed with two colour schemes, these classic sneakers are definitely worth the hype and goes well with any aesthetic that you possess. Chuck Taylor All Star

Everywhere you go, you’ll always see someone rocking the Chuck Taylor All-Star. The All Star has been a statement piece because of its rich history. Its versatility still remains prevalent to this day. It all began when basketball started gaining in popularity, and All Star was designed to bridge the gap in the market. Instead of expanding into a Chuck Taylor’s sports range, the shoe was transformed to fit the lifestyle world. Eventually, the shoe started making its way into various subcultures and music styles during the 80s and 90s. Although various designs of the Chuck Taylor All Star have emerged over the decade, the shoes still maintain their original look and minimal design, making them a classic favourite. Its laid-back design has become a staple in everyone’s closet and still reigns supreme today. Adidas City Series

Every pair of the City Series is uniquely designed with international city names that are either embossed above its famous three stripes, or on the shoe. This series holds a special place among sneakers collectors because of its rare OG models. In addition, it provides communities and cultures a shoe that truly belongs to them. After its European City Series launched in 1970, each pair was crafted with colours inspired by different European destinations. Its Hamburg series was a huge hit, and still remains stylish to this day. Adidas Stan Smith

From the tennis court to the fashion industry, these legendary kicks took the world by storm after being introduced as fashionable everyday sneakers. Other than its minimalistic design, another reason why it has become a fashion statement is its affordable price. Named after America’s famous tennis player Stan Smith, its popularity heightened when celebrities like Marc Jacobs, Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, David Beckham and Pharrell were spotted rocking these classic staples. Whether you’re wearing a dress or a pair of jeans, these sneakers will always leave you looking at your best. Comfortable, stylish and classy, Adidas’s Stan Smith has everything that you need to look fashionable. Vans Half Cab