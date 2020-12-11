Movies to look forward to in 2021

No thanks to the current worldwide situation, movies are getting their dates pushed back and has left many cinemagoers feeling a little bored at home. Nevertheless, here are some films that are slated to be released next year and hopefully, we’ll all be allowed to return to the big screens soon. 1. Pieces of a Woman Premiere date: January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman is a deeply personal, searing and transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss. Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through a marriage on the verge of breaking down and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. 2. Chaos Walking Premiere date: January 21, 2021

Director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) directs this adventure sci-fi film based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. Viola’s life is threatened in this dangerous landscape and to protect her, Todd has to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Rounding up the cast are David Oyelowo, Nick Jonas and Cynthia Erivo. 3. Till Death Premiere date: 2021

Till Death is a crime action thriller following the story of Emma (Megan Fox) who is left handcuffed to her dead husband as part of a sickening revenge plot. While trying to figure out what was going on, she has to survive two hired killers on the way to finish the job. Rounding up the cast are Eion Macken (The Night Shift), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Callan Mulvey (300: Rise of an Empire) and Jack Roth (Us and Them). 4. Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway Premiere date: February 18, 2021

In this sequel, Peter Rabbit (James Corden), Bea (Rose Byrne) and Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) are now a makeshift family but despite all efforts, the mischievous bug in Peter rises again. Adventuring out the garden, Peter finds himself appreciated for his mischief but when his family risks everything to look for him, Peter has to decide what kind of bunny he wants to be. 5. Cinderella Premiere date: March 4, 2021

The upcoming Cinderella movie adaptation is a musical romantic comedy starring Camila Cabello as Cinderella and Billy Porter as the fabulous genderless fairy godparent. The film promises to feature new original music too. While the storyline is still kept a secret, the number of huge stars in the film just can’t be hidden. Rounding up the cast is Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, James Corden as a footman/ mouse, Missy Elliot as the Town Crier and more. 6. Fatherhood Premiere date: April 15, 2021 Based on a 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin, Fatherhood is a true story about a father who has to bring up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife. She died a day after their daughter’s birth and the father finds himself woefully unprepared to raise his daughter on his own. The stellar cast include Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser and DeWanda Wise. 7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Premiere date: June 10, 2021