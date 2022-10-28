Pop culture costumes for Halloween 2022

ALTHOUGH we do not generally celebrate Halloween here in Malaysia, it is one of the many celebrations I look forward to annually. From the terrifying movies to the freaky event celebrations, Halloween never seems to fail to impress me. But there is no denying that Halloween costumes are the main highlight. Each year, the costume designs indeed get more creative and aesthetically pleasing. Given the new cycle of pop culture forms each year, Halloween fans have an abundance of ideas to work with. This year alone, in fact, has more inspiration for anyone looking to get into character. So, read on if you are looking to dress up for Halloween!

Berlin from Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area The original series may have ended last year, but trouble seems to have found its way in South Korea. Since June of this year, the Korean peninsula has been robbed by the popular gang of thieves using mischievous and cunning ways. Its main member, Berlin, in particular, is one to look out for. But if you are looking to join in the fun this Halloween, you can start by emulating his classic outfit. Compared to the other pop figures, his outfit is relatively easy to copy. All you need is a heister red jumpsuit, a scary-looking smile mask, and a shoe of your choice and you are good to go!

Maddy from Euphoria Among the characters in Euphoria, Maddy Perez is not one to mess with (ask Cassie, she would know). Her fierceness and sassiness will cut anyone who gets in her way. But apart from that, Maddy is also known for her fashion taste. Her stylish outfits throughout the season have been a mix of playful and edgy. My favourite is this black skin-tight dress she wore in the first episode of the second season. If you feel the same and would love to channel the same energy, be sure to buy this skin-tight cut-out black dress, hand gloves, and the Maddy nameplate necklace. But you can even customise it to your name if you are feeling a bit extra.

Pete Mitchell from Top Gun: Maverick Looking to fly this Halloween? Embark on a mission as Tom Cruise’s Pete Maverick Mitchell from Top Gun: Maverick. To fly in style, all you need is an army green jumpsuit or a brown leather bomber jacket. And along with that, you can pair your outfit with aviator sunglass. An additional item would be the iconic flight helmet.

Shuri from Black Panther At this point, I am sure you know that little Shuri has taken over the role of Black Panther. From the looks of the trailer, she sure got what it takes to defeat the army of the undersea nation Talokan. So, join her in the fight this Halloween with her classic Black Panther outfit which includes a printed jumpsuit, armbands, two foam backed knuckle busters, and belt with attached sash.