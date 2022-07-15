Seafood spots in Port Dickson

Fill your tummy at these four top notch restaurants located in the popular seaside town

PORT DICKSON is no doubt the perfect place to go for a beach holiday! If you are looking for a tropical getaway, there are multiple beaches to visit in PD to let loose and enjoy the cold breeze. After all, the coastal town offers some of the best beaches in the world. But aside from its natural attractions, did you know PD also has some of the best seafood dishes? Thanks to its geographical location, the local district has become popular among seafood foodies for its rich and diverse seafood offerings. Whether it be a delicious steamed fish or a grilled crab, the PD seafood scene will, in fact, make a lasting impression on you! Since we were previously there, the BUZZ team has compiled a list of halal restaurants in Port Dickson that serve some of the best seafood dishes! Here are four of them:

KIM’S SEAFOOD PALACE This grand venue is a must if you are looking to devour authentic Chinese seafood in a cooling and contemporary space. Nestled in the heart of PD, Kim’s Seafood Palace is a modern, stylish and spacious restaurant that serves Chinese seafood dishes. Its layout, for example, mirrors the classic banquet function style. Each table set is given an appropriate amount of space and designed to serve over eight customers per time. The tables come with comfortable cushioned chairs and lavish table cloths in an air-conditioned setting.

However, if customers prefer the outdoors, they can choose to dine in the outside section, where they will be greeted with a spectacular waterfront view. In terms of its seafood choices, customers can expect to relish a variety of Cantonese-style seafood dishes – fishes, crabs, lobsters, prawns and clams. But you should look out for its signatures – the Banana Leaf Siakap, Superior Lala Soup, Hot Pot Seafood and Salted Egg Yolk Prawns. Address: Persiaran Waterfront, Kampung Bahasa Kapor, 71000 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. Operating Hours: 11 am – 2.30 pm and 6 pm – 10.30 pm

RESTORAN SERI MESRA IKAN BAKAR & SEAFOOD Located along Jalan Pantai, Restoran Seri Mesra Ikan Bakar & Seafood is the next spot seafood enthusiasts should visit! Its signature grilled fish a.k.a. Ikan Bakar is definitely something to die for! The fish is charred to smoky golden perfection. But that is not all that makes Restoran Seri Mesra’s Ikan Bakar extra special. The fishes are also freshly caught and prepared. Thus, giving it a tender and juicy taste. Aside from its popular Ikan Bakar, this traditional Malay store is known for its prawns, clamps and squids servings.

Address: Jalan Pantai Teluk Kemang Square, 71050 Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan Operating Hours: 6 pm – 12 am

EMBOK VILLAGE STEAMBOAT & SEAFOOD While Kim’s Seafood Palace and Restoran Seri Mesra play along the lines of conventionality, this Thai-influenced seafood restaurant has a more unique take on seafood. Contrary to the aforementioned outlets, Embok Village Steamboat & Seafood is famous for its spicy and heaty seafood choices. Locals enjoy its piquant seafood flavour. In fact, customers often packed Embok Village Steamboat & Seafood for its classics such as seafood- stuffed tom yam, chilli clamps, and grilled seafood barbecue. Though at times, the order takes a while, the store’s comfortable beach atmosphere makes up for it! At Embok Village Steamboat & Seafood, patrons can enjoy a cosy ambience by the beach while dining on their chosen delicious dishes. Address: Batu 2 1/2, Pantai Bagan Pinang, 5, Taman Port Dickson Utama, 71900 Port Dickson Operating Hours: 3 pm – 10 pm

RESTORAN CHARDIN SEAVIEW SEAFOOD VILLAGE Speaking of the sea, Restoran Chardin Seaview Seafood Village’s highlight also includes a breathtaking sea view. Considering its proximity to the sea, guests get to dine behind the backdrop of a stunning sea view. In the evening, regulars even get to enjoy the sunset while munching on their food.