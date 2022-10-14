Seeing Blind

Five movies that explore the topic of blindness on the big screen

HOLLYWOOD has not always gotten things right when it comes to representation. Whether it be on one’s culture or identity, Hollywood has a spotty history when portraying its stories accurately. People with disabilities are among those who have been overlooked. Take blindness for instance. For a very long time, the movie industry has portrayed blindness in a negative light – attaching an overwhelming sense of fear and a level of stigma to blindness. But as the good old saying goes: “When we know better, we do better.” More modern directors are slowly but surely getting the hang of depicting blindness positively. Therefore, in conjunction with World Sight Day’s celebration, here are five movies that beautifully capture the essence of blindness.

All I See is You (2016) Starring Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, All I See is You centres around Gina (played by Lively), a young woman who lost her eyesight following a tragic event when she was a child. Living in Bangkok with her husband James, Gina undergoes a cutting-edge operation which helps her regain her sight. But once she does, she slowly realises disturbing details about her life and relationship with her husband. Not only does her reality not look like everything she pictured, but Gina learns that her newfound independence bothers and threatens James.

Blindsight (2006) A critically-acclaimed documentary, Blindsight follows six blind Tibetan youths on their expedition of climbing up the 23,000-foot Lhakpa Ri peak of Mount Everest. Leading them up is renowned blind mountain climber Eric Weihenmayer. While this feat is indeed impressive, it is their journey in achieving the goal that makes the documentary. For instance, viewers here are given the opportunity to witness firsthand the group’s struggles and oppression. Like how they are feared by their parents, hated by their communities, and shamed by religious Buddhists for being “cursed souls and sinners”. As such, the ending of the film will leave you feeling victorious and proud of these six boys for achieving such a triumphant milestone under difficult circumstances.

Imagine (2012) Similar to Blindsight’s nature, Imagine explore the concept of blindness between an educator and a student. The movie’s setting takes place at a restrictive blind school in Portugal, where children are encouraged to only stay within their comfort zones. But things start changing, especially for one female student, as soon as a new teacher comes along. The blind teacher takes it upon himself to encourage the students to rediscover the world around them. To hear, touch and imagine the environment around them and to start truly living.

Ray (2004) Of course, movies about blindness do not always need to be fiction or a documentary. One can always be inspired to make a film based on an inspiring figure. 2004’s Ray does this beautifully. The film which is a biographical piece on music legend Ray Charles captured his rise to stardom. It showed how despite him being blind from the age of seven, the film proved that Charles did not allow his circumstances to stop him from being a music legend. This film was truly inspiring and motivational – definitely a must-watch if you are interested in musical biographies.