Staying in a tropical paradise

The BUZZ team goes to an iconic flower-shaped overwater resort for a wholesome weekend getaway

IF YOU’VE ever sat on the window seat when riding a plane across peninsular Malaysia, you’ve probably come across a series of resorts that make up the shape of a hibiscus, the national flower of Malaysia. Last week, the BUZZ team had a chance to visit the iconic flower-shaped overwater resort, Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson for a weekend getaway. Just over an hour’s drive away from Kuala Lumpur, each overwater villa comes with luxurious king beds and a terrace with its own private pool and steam room, which makes them deserving of their Guinness World records titles for Most Swimming Pools In A Resort and Most Overwater Villas In A Single Resort.

Before checking in, be sure to take your group picture at the photo booth as a souvenir to remember the weekend by. After we had our photos taken, we had lunch at Roselle Coffee House, which is right next to the lobby for check-in. Roselle Coffee House offers all-day dining with a blend of local and international cuisine. On our first day, we went for their western food selections, trying their hearty burger, crispy chicken chop, flaky salmon, and grouper fish & chips. Following our meal, we had a panoramic ride to our room with their free buggy service as we passed through the other overwater villas on the sea. After unpacking after a long drive, we had an evening cocktail and hi-tea at Wave Dining at the 2nd Floor Lighthouse Club. The Lighthouse Club is located in the middle of the overwater resorts, acting as a landmark for visitors and a roundabout for the buggies. The Lighthouse Bar serves a variety of wines and liquors, as well as cocktails and specialty beverages. We tried three different cocktails (our favourite was the Margarita and the Pina Colada!). These cocktails are combinations of spirits mixed with fruit liqueur, creating the perfect mix and our drinks did not disappoint us. They also serve non-alcoholic mocktails, which are a blend of fruit juices. The small bites were served buffet-style, with plenty of hot and cold options to choose from. Mini sandwiches, spring rolls, cakes, cream puffs, fruits, and more are available to accompany our cocktails. Next up on our itinerary, we drove 10 minutes away from the resort to the Sunset Dickson Dragon cruise that starts at 6pm. Many people still believe that boat cruises are just for the rich. Let me be brief: Wrong! Cruises are now more inexpensive than ever. When you split the expense of the boat journey, it is indeed inexpensive. Many materialistic items are becoming far more expensive than cruises. But nothing else can supply you with what a cruise can, and they are compelling experiences that you will remember for a lifetime!

For the relaxing sunset cruise, the captain takes you for a ride on the boat and you can even bring your own swimming gear or change of clothes for a swim in the ocean. We took lots of insta-worthy pictures on the two-level boat during the beautiful golden hour. On the cruise, they even provide food and drinks like satay with nasi impit and coffee. At the peak of sunset, they’ll open up the head of the boat for picture taking right in front of the glowing setting sun. After the sun sets, it’ll be dark on the way back, but fret not because they’ll turn on the disco ball and sing lively karaoke.

After driving back to the resort, we had dinner at UMI Japanese Restaurant which is right next to Roselle Coffee House for Japanese cuisine. Not only the ambience is purely Japanese style, it also provided an array of seafood to choose from, we had their mains such as the unagi don, entrees like the fresh and savoury salmon sashimi, takoyaki balls, and creamy must-try panna cotta for dessert. After a filling and satisfying dinner, we head on to the second floor of the main building for our night karaoke session at Starz Karaoke. The karaoke room itself is very spacious, so it was suitable for dancing and singing. Karaoke is always fun in groups, and our singing session was no different. It was both hilarious and melodious, from finding out singing talent about each other to screaming and laughing to throwback Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira. After belting our lungs out, we went back at 11pm, and the buggy service was still available before going for a night swim in our private pool. Although it was chilly, it was nice and fun to just let off some steam in our privacy as we floated and stared at the starry night.

With an array of movies to choose from, we watched a horror movie (did we mention that they have a large television mounted on the wall?!) before drifting off to a delicious and cosy sleep on the king-sized beds. The following day, we had another exciting and eventful day planned out, but before that, we headed over to the good old Roselle Coffee House once more for their breakfast buffet, which is available from 7am until 10.30am. The breakfast buffet had all of the traditional western American breakfast meals, nasi lemak and also the fresh-made pancakes and roti canai on the spot.

It was only after we’d refuelled that we ventured outside to take part in their bicycle rides and giant bubbles. We had a great time on the bicycle ride because we were able to explore the expansive grounds at our own pace and also ride on the tandem (double-seater) bicycle. We also got to try out the mini Harley and fat bike, which was a blast. After that, we had fun making giant kaleidoscopic bubbles, reminiscent of our childhood memories. It was time for lunch, so we returned back to the Roselle Coffee House. This time, though, we sampled their local cuisine, which consisted of Telok Pelanduk fried rice and honey chicken wings. It was indeed really good and tasty, and we all enjoyed it. In the evening, we went to the Coralz Bistro for their famed chocolate tart and gelato. The Coralz Bistro’s pleasant atmosphere and sleek design make it a great place to chill or hi-tea. Aside from coffee, tea, wine, fresh juices, and ice cream, the Coralz Bistro also sells steamed buns, sandwiches, cakes, and pastries, together with grab-and-go snacks. After a quick bite at the bistro, it was time for the water sports. The first water sports activity we did was the Airhead. The Airhead ride in Port Dickson’s stunning seas is perfect for adrenaline seekers looking for a thrilling journey over the waves. We all tried to hold on to the grip as tight as possible as the ride through the wave was really intense. As the ride’s pace increases, you’ll feel the splash of the ocean on your face. Next, we tried the bandwagon, where you ride a large inflatable above the sea while being towed by a jetski! The bandwagon can seat up to four people, with two sitting in front with the legs extended and two more in the rear (you can choose whether to kneel or stand). Handles are attached at the sides and front to allow for as many various settings as possible. Keep in mind that the back seats are more difficult to balance, therefore only persons with strong balancing skills should sit in the back. After that, we had a leisurely boat cruise for fifteen minutes to experience Port Dickson’s natural seascape from a new vantage point. This allows us to see the area’s seascape from a different perspective. The captain of the boat was so kind to us that he pulled over the vessel in the middle of the ocean so that we could snap some great pictures for ourselves.

If a beach holiday is on your bucket list, and you’re brainstorming activities to make your holiday memorable, a banana boat ride should undoubtedly be on it. If you’re travelling in a group, this is one activity you can’t afford to miss because it’s one of the most popular in Port Dickson. On the banana boat, as the name suggests, you ride a banana-shaped inflatable pulled by a speed boat, allowing you to experience the blue water in a more engaging and exciting way. Lastly, we rode on the jet skis, setting off on a thrilling 20-minute ride to explore the water in style after a safety lesson and training. It will undoubtedly be unforgettable since you will be able to ride by the villas. Whether you ride alone or with a buddy, you’ll have the experience to last a lifetime as you take full advantage of the jet ski’s amazing speed.

After tiring water sports, we cleaned up before going for the fire performance. Lexis have a fire performance on most Saturdays (depending on the weather), so if you visit on a weekend, you’ll be sure to see them. The Fire Show started at about 8pm and lasted around 40 minutes. There were four of them, each with its own style and favoured fire accessory. They took turns twirling fire batons, tossing and catching them and lighting up the night with a massive cone of flame thrown from a rod. They encouraged volunteers to join them for a dance at the end of the event; no fire was used during the dance, thus it was a chilly session. In our opinion, they undoubtedly put up an excellent show and deserved all the applause and cheers before the show ended with fireworks in the distance. Following the exciting performance, we had just enough time for the dinner BBQ buffet which served grilled lamb and a lot of meats like chicken, beef, and sausages with a variety of sauces to choose from. Right after dinner, we went for the mocktails and live music at the Satellite Bar and Restaurant, which was located on the highest floor (13th floor) of the main building. We were entertained by the live music performances and awed by the stunning view of the Straits of Malacca and the view of the hibiscus-shaped resort in all its splendour at night. The following morning, we woke early to indulge in the Semi-Buffet Breakfast at Wave Dining on the second level of Lighthouse Club. The food choices were comparable to those in Roselle, but the view from the lighthouse was breathtaking, and the vitamin D from the sun was an added bonus.