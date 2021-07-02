$!Turner and Hooch gets a reboot starring Josh Peck

Turner and Hooch is a Disney Plus upcoming buddy-cop action-comedy series, and a sequel of sorts to the 1989 film of the same name. Actor Josh Peck stars as Scott Turner, the son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the old film.
Based on the trailer, an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal named Scott Turner inherits a big unruly dog which he doesn’t want. When he couldn’t get anyone else to take in the dog named Hooch, he reluctantly cares for the dog and slowly realises that Hooch might just be the partner he needs.
The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; and Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch.
Lyndsy Fonseca stars as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program.
The lovable and slobbery Hooch is played by five French Mastiffs.
Turner and Hooch premieres exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 21, 2021.
This article was first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE