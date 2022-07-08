What chocolate can do for you

But, is chocolate really just a sweet treat, or is there another side to it? For instance, is there any nutritional or health value to chocolate? Well, let’s take a look at what scientists and chocolate enthusiasts have discovered.

Now that we have even more reasons to want it in all of its numerous forms, from chocolate drinks to chocolate flavouring to hard chocolate candies, our cravings for it are only going to increase.

Even back in the old days, people enjoyed eating chocolate, and that tradition continues still. Due to the unique, sweet, and sugary flavour that it possesses, chocolate has since evolved into a widely consumed food product that is enjoyed by millions of people on a daily basis.

NEARLY everyone in the world loves chocolate. Aeons ago, chocolate was discovered and became very popular throughout the entire world.

Potential health benefits of chocolate

One fact about chocolate is inarguable: the purer and darker the chocolate, the better its health benefits. Raw chocolate or dark chocolate with minimal processing that is high in cocoa solids is healthier than milk chocolate and white chocolate.

For chocolate to be classified as “dark chocolate”, it must include at least 50% cocoa solids, cocoa butter, and sugar, but no milk, save for trace amounts that may result from cross-contamination during production.

Meanwhile, milk chocolate is typically 10% to 30% pure cocoa butter, and offers you fewer health benefits compared to dark chocolate.

This is due to the presence of a variety of minerals as well as polyphenolic components such as antioxidants and flavonoids in dark chocolate.

In addition to anthocyanins and phenolic acids, flavonols like epicatechin and catechin are notably prevalent in chocolate. Chocolate also contains a good amount of phenolic acid.

All of these compounds work together to reduce inflammation in the body’s cells, boost cognitive performance, and strengthen the immune system and cardiovascular systems.

Heart health improvements

It has been proven that the antioxidants in dark chocolate lower blood pressure and boost blood circulation to the heart, thus decreasing the risk of stroke, coronary heart disease, and mortality from heart disease.

Antioxidants are commonly found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, as well as cocoa beans, which are used to produce chocolate. They help combat inflammation and protect our cells from free radical damage.

Boosts mental performance

The flavonols in dark chocolate also have beneficial effects on brain function, including improved reaction time, visual-spatial awareness and memory.

Scientists at Harvard Medical School have discovered that drinking two cups of hot chocolate per day may assist maintain brain function and prevent memory loss in elderly individuals.

The researchers also discovered that drinking hot chocolate enhanced blood flow to necessary brain regions.

Other than that, the release of neurotransmitters in the brain is one of the ways that chocolate affects the neurological system.

Neurotransmitters play a role in the transmission of information among neurons. Endorphins, serotonin, and other opiates are released in the brain as a result of eating chocolate.

Chocolate is sometimes referred to as a “comfort food” because of its ability to arouse positive feelings while simultaneously reducing anxiety and discomfort. Endorphins serve to alleviate depression by providing a sense of well-being and enjoyment.