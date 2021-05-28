What to pack if you’re going for quarantine?

This article was first published in theSun Buzz HERE
Malaysia is still not out of the woods from the Covid-19 pandemic despite the ongoing vaccination efforts. With the recent high number of cases, we’re bound to know someone who needs to undergo mandatory quarantine.
Quarantining in a place other than your home can be scary. If you know someone who’s about to spend a few days at the quarantine centre, hopefully, this list of things to pack and what to expect will help allay their fears.
Arriving in Malaysia
Based on the guidelines by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, all Malaysians and non-Malaysians arriving in Malaysia are required to provide their test results of the Covid-19 RT-PCR test.
This test must be conducted three days before arrival to Malaysia and presented to the health authority at the point of entry.
If the test result is negative, it must be indicated in the form of a certified laboratory report or a report issued by a registered medical practitioner. It’s also important to note that the test result must be written in English or Bahasa Malaysia.
Upon arrival, travellers must undergo a mandatory quarantine and they’ll be assigned to a hotel or a government-designated quarantine centre. The quarantine period for those returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka was recently extended to 21 days, while the quarantine period for all other travellers remains at 14 days.
Going into quarantine
If you find yourself getting the order to be quarantined at a hotel or a government facility, here’s what you need to know.
-> What’s provided at the facility
Three meals daily with fruits
Mineral water
Bath essentials and toiletries such as towel, shampoo, soap, toilet paper
Plastic cutleries
Kettle
Instant coffee and tea
Sugar sachets
Trash bag
Bedsheet and blankets
Charging ports
Wifi
-> What to pack for a comfortable stay
Clothes and footwear
Enough clothes to last the duration of quarantine
Warm clothes such as a sweater and socks in case it gets really cold
Towel (if you prefer to use your own)
Bathroom slippers
Sandals
Toiletries
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Shampoo and soap (if you prefer to use your own)
Sanitary pads (for women)
Shaver and shaving cream (for men)
Skincare products
Body moisturiser
Face masks
Wet wipes and tissues
Hand sanitiser
Small scissors and nail clippers
Small hairdryer
-> Vitamins & supplements
Medication such as Panadol, ointment for aches and pains, anti-histamines for allergies
Strepsils or other throat relieving lozenges to soothe sore throats
Charcoal pills for stomach aches or food poisoning
Plasters in case of cuts or minor injuries
-> Food and snacks
Most quarantine centres allow family members to deliver food and other essentials. It’s still best to check with the quarantine centre regarding the types of food allowed.
During the stay, you’re allowed to order food from food delivery services. If that’s not enough, you can pack some snacks and items to bring with you such as:
Instant coffee or tea sachets
Cup noodles
Cereal or granola bars
Biscuits and dry snacks
Condiment packets
Water tumbler
A mug
A food container to act as plate and food storage
Ziplock bags
-> Tech essentials
Phone charger and cables
Travel adapter
Laptop charger
HDMI cable (for hotel quarantine)
Powerbank
SIM card (if you arrive from outside Malaysia)
-> Miscellaneous items
Books and magazines
Netflix and Kindle subscription
Board games or card games
Laundry detergent and laundry bag
Dishwashing liquid and sponge (for hotel quarantine)
Yoga mat for those who can’t miss the gym