Bus crashes into tree, four USIM students injured

SEREMBAN: Four students of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) were injured when a bus they were in skidded and crashed into a tree in Bandar Baru Nilai here, today.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station senior fire officer II Raihan Che Mat said the station received a call regarding the crash at about 7.40am.

The bus, which was carrying 17 students, was on its way to USIM when the driver was believed to have lost control of the wheel at a location where an oil spill had been reported, he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said all the students were then sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) for examination, where four of them sustained injuries on the hand and back.

-Bernama