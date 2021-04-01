Community internet centres to serve as help centres for Covid-19 vaccination registration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Internet Centres (PIKs) nationwide have been turned into help centres to help the public, especially senior citizens that are having problems to register for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in a statement today, said by doing so, it is hoped to raise awareness among the people on the importance of the vaccination to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

To this effect, the full-time PIK staff will assist those having problems to register for the vaccination through the MySejahtera application, it said. -Bernama