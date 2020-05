PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 47 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 6,941.

No deaths were reported today, maintaining the total number of fatalities at 113 people.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily press briefing, said that 17 of the new cases reported today involved foreigners.

“21 were imported cases by Malaysians who had returned from overseas, and 26 cases were from local transmissions,” he said.

“44 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 5,615.”

This brings to 1,213 the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“13 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with six needing ventilator assistance,” he said.

Going forward, Noor Hisham said, there is a need to tighten border controls given that more than 187 countries have already been affected.

He expressed concern that there is now a high number of people attempting to cross interstate borders in the typical “balik kampung” rush.

Meanwhile, several students who have just returned from abroad and are required to under a 14-day quarantine have failed to do so.

“Some of them have tested positive for Covid-19. This poses a risk to the elderly and children as well as those with low immunity,” he said.