THE first round of the British Council’s Connections Through Culture mobility grant to promote arts and cultural exchange between the UK and Southeast Asia is now accepting applications.

The call for applications was launched on Aug 26 and is open until Sept 26. The grant is a first-of-its kind project to spark innovative ways for participants from six Southeast Asian countries and the UK to collaborate through the arts.

Connections Through Culture is a bilateral grants programme designed to seed exciting cultural exchanges between artists and arts organisations, and nurture cooperation and long-lasting relationships between the UK and six Southeast Asian countries: Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Following similar initiatives in China and Taiwan, artists, arts professionals and art group representatives from the six Southeast Asian countries and the UK are eligible to apply for the mobility grant valued from £2,500 (RM13,000) to £5,000 (RM26,000).

Artists from Southeast Asia and the UK may use the grants for self-directed travel to meet with specialists, peers in the field and potential collaborators in the UK and in Southeast Asia between January-March 2020.

Successful grantees will be announced on Oct 28.

Connection Through Culture news, application calls and results will be posted on British channels in Malaysia.

For general enquiries and to apply for grants, contact ctc@britishcouncil.org.