Setting up future success

THE Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting (FBEA) at HELP University has a leading position in offering business and related programmes among Malaysian private higher education institutions.

Its reputation and success rests on a combination of a well-planned curriculum delivered by an efficacious pedagogy and professional and industry connections.

It offers honours programmes in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Management, Human Resource Management, International Business, Marketing, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management and Business Psychology, and the Diploma in Business.

Faculty members motivate and nurture students with their passion, expertise and experience. This occurs not only in the classroom but also in cognate learning activities like preparations for projects, competitions and contests.

Recently, the FBEA team of Terrell Thu, Jasmyn Lee and Owen Phuah beat 29 teams from local universities to emerge among the top 3 teams at the national level CPA Australia-KPMG Case Competition. All winning team members were offered jobs by KPMG Malaysia. This competition was especially challenging as it was restricted to final year students with a minimum CGPA score of 3.20.

FBEA’s other strength is its curriculum. Its design and content reflect the quality and expertise of its academic faculty and the input from its industry advisory board members who comprise leaders of professions, entrepreneurs and top CEOs.

“FBEA offers students an exciting and diverse learning experience. It also nurtures critical skills to ensure success at the workplace. The curriculum is broad-based in nature, emphasising active learning through problem-solving using real-life case studies,” said Stephen Wu, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting.

Many of FBEA’s successful graduates began their studies in the popular Diploma in Business programme. This two-year programme covers the broad spectrum of business with subjects such as Accounting, Finance, Economics, Management, Marketing, Law, Quantitative Methods, Ethics and Human Resource Management. It admits SPM/IGCSE students with just three credits and after the diploma, they study only a further one-and-a-half years to obtain a Bachelor of Business honours degree.

An illustrious exemplar of the value of the diploma programme is Dr Kelvin Tan, who after completing his HELP Diploma in Business with Distinction, completed his BCom degree at the University of Queensland (UQ) with First Class Honours and his PhD in Finance. He is now an Associate Professor of Finance at the UQ Business School, with numerous teaching and research awards to his credit. His most recent award from UQ was for Excellence in Higher Degree (PhD) Research Supervision.

The FBEA Accounting programme is also given maximum exemptions by professional bodies such as ACCA, ICAEW and MAICSA.

FBEA students who wish to complete their degree overseas can transfer credits to top universities in Australia and the UK such as the universities of Queensland, Melbourne, New South Wales, Australian National University, University of Western Australia, Macquarie, Liverpool, Leeds, Queen’s Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff and Essex.

In this regard, FBEA holds the distinction of being the only business programme in Malaysia accepted for credit transfer into the final year of the UQ Business Management and Commerce programmes. UQ is one of Australia’s top universities, according to world and national rankings.

Leading multinational companies such as General Electric, KPMG, PwC, E&Y, Deloitte and BDO provide internships and training programmes to FBEA students. In many cases, their good performance has resulted in job offers from these companies.

In addition, HELP has training and internship collaborations with multinational companies like Alibaba and Sheng Tai International to further enrich students’ skills with a global outlook.

The latest intake for the faculty takes place this month. For

further information, email marketing@help.edu.my, or call

03-2716 2000.