Seven golds from ITEX 2023

Management and Science University (MSU) bagged fourteen medals at the 34th International Technology Exhibition (ITEX'23) in Kuala Lumpur. Seven gold and seven silver medals made up the MSU haul this year.

The Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE), the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), and the School of Pharmacy (SPH) secured two gold medals each.

FISE, as did FHLS, also took three silver medals; of which one is a joint effort with the Centre of Cyber Security and Big Data (CCSBD) and led by the Software Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre (SENDI).

The gold medallist’s innovations are:

- Green WinWind: Design and development of an integrated renewable energy system for highway streetlight, from the MSU key research areas of Environmental Sustainability, Engineering Innovative Solutions, and Sustainable Energy, by FISE researchers Associate Professor Dr Safaa Najah Saud Al-Humairi and Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Irsyad Abdullah, Professor Dr Abdul Jalil Ghazali of MSU’s Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement (LEAD) Institute, Nurul Izzatul Akma Katim, R Junaidi Daud, Sharifah Athirah Sharif Zulkepele, Joey Kulleh Anak Milton Johnny, and Zarif Irfan Mohamad Yusni;

- DIRetina: Smartphone Fundus Imaging for Intelligent Detection of Eye Diseases (Diabetic Retinopathy), from Big Data and Applied Health Science, by Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Irsyad Abdullah of FISE, AP Dr Mohd Zaki Awang Isa of the MSU Centre of Excellence for Vision and Eyecare (iCARE), Kevin Loo Teow Aik of FISE, Senior Assistant Professor Dr Lim Tiong Hoo of University Teknologi Brunei, Rimuljo Hendradi of Universitas Airlangga, and Muhammad Fikhri Abdul Aziz of FISE;

- The effect of Clitoria ternatea towards Alzheimer’s Disease / Memory Deficits and Parkinson's Disease, from Applied Health Science, by FHLS researchers Muhammad Danial Ramli and Anita Zara Weinheimer, PhD candidate Mahathir Mohd Uzid at the School of Graduate Studies (SGS), PhD candidates Hussin Muhamad of IMR and Kamal Hassan of FRIM, as well as MSU students Nur Arissa Syazwani and Hani Qistina Dayana;

- Psoriasis cream from Liberia coffee peel extract, from Applied Health Science and Traditional & Complementary Medicine, by FHLS researcher Dr Santhra Segaran Balan, Associate Professor Dr Hasnah Bahri of UPM, Dr Azrina Zainal Abidin of MSU, and Dr Fezah Othma of UPM;

- Avena S Cream for treatment of Eczema, from Applied Health Science, by SPH researchers Saeid Mezail Mawazi, Mohammed Kaleemullah, and Tong Jo Ann;

- GCMS Profiling, Formulation Characterization, and Molecular Docking of Citrus sinensis Peels Extract Loaded Lotion for Photoprotection, from Cosmeceutical Design, by SPH researchers Dr Ng Chean Hui and Mohamad Nizam Abdul Ghani, Master in Science (by Research) Biomedicine student Thong Poh Yen, Associate Professor Dr Kue Chin Siang of FHLS, Samer Al-Dhalli of USM, Dr Kiew Siaw Fui of Curtin Biovalley, and Dr John Lau Sie Yon of Curtin University;

- Mycoral Project - Application of Coral Microfragments as recent Restoration tools on Marine Habitat Restoration, from Environmental Sustainability, by International Medical School (IMS) researchers Mohd Hairulnizam Ibrahim, Azral Ismawy Ahmad, and Professor Dr Indang Ariati Ariffin, Dr Hana Chen Wei Jun, Associate Professor Dr Roy Rillera Marzo, Dr Muhammad Hamizan Yusof and Mohd Yussoff Ariffin of Dorken Reef Resources, and Izarenah Md Repin from the Department of Fisheries.

Twenty-five key research areas, eight Centres of Excellence (CoEs) including the Centre of Cyber Security and Big Data (CCSBD) and the International Centre for Halal Studies (ICHLAS), and RIPHEN form the Management and Science University (MSU) research ecosystem.

MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant post-graduate qualifications.

The postgraduate studies at MSU through School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offers advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering the wide areas including Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.