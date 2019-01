HITTING up Kuala Lumpur this month is Canadian duo Chromeo.

With its temporal dial firmly stuck in the 80s, Chromeo brings a fresh sound of effervescent beats from the era that funk forged and fashion forgot.

With the recent release of its fifth album, Head over Heels, Chromeo – comprising (pix, from left) David ‘Dave 1’ Macklovitch and Patrick ‘P-Thugg’ Gemayel– has returned with a bang.

Having worked together with music legends such as Jesse Johnson, Raphael Saadiq, French Montana, and Stefflon Don, Chromeo championed and led the renaissance of a legendary 80s movement at a time when the masses were steering clear of it.

Fans will be able to soak up the duo’s unique aural repertoire of blue-eyed soul, dance music, rock, synth-pop, disco and funk this Saturday at 8pm at The Bee, Publika.

Join the Funklordz as the duo dish out electro-funk bass-lines that’ll have you strutting from one epic guitar solo to the next, disco string stabs and P-Thugg’s vocoder harmonising with Dave 1’s silky-smooth sonic seduction.

Setting the mood right beforehand is Malaysian duo Dangerdisko! Known as Southeast Asia’s princes of indie dance, the two are the purveyors of fine dirty disco and obscure new wave.

Recognised regionally as one of the pioneers of electric disco sound in their performances, the neighbourhood disco duo will be there to pave the way to the best night ever.

Purchase tickets at Galactix Asia website, or at the door.