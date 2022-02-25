$!New, improved Karisma scoots in

MOTOSIKAL dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) yesterday introduced a brand-new look for its all-time favourite entry-level scooter, the Karisma 125.
The first generation of the scooter was launched in Aug 2003, making it a milestone for Modenas as it debuted into the scooter segment. Since then, the Karisma 125 has become one of the go-to scooter models in the market, known for its value-for-money.
The company then introduced the facelifted Karisma 125 model in 2016. Back by popular demand, Modenas yesterday unveiled an all-new and improved 2022 model, “Karisma 125S”.
The latest Karisma 125S has a 124.8cc, fuel-injection, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that meets the latest Euro 4 and Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) standards. The scooter can produce a maximum power of 9.4hp @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 10.0Nm @ 6,000 rpm, fed by its 5.1-litre fuel tank.
There are three colour schemes – Aqua Blue, Duchess Gold and Mystic Red.
The front portion of the Karisma 125S gets a stylish pair of full LED headlights that comes together with daytime running lights. Both the scooter’s front and rear signals are of the full LED type. Other technology upgrades on the Karisma 125S include a modern cockpit gauge with digital fuel level indicator and a brand-new key system that comes with a seat-opener button.
Other features include ergonomically-designed seats, a 14-litre under-seat compartment with an additional front twin pockets, a USB charging socket mounted on the dashboard and emergency hazard lights.
With a recommended selling price of RM5,397 (excluding insurance and road tax), the scooter will be available at authorised Modenas dealerships from tomorrow.