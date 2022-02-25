$!New, improved Karisma scoots in

The first generation of the scooter was launched in Aug 2003, making it a milestone for Modenas as it debuted into the scooter segment. Since then, the Karisma 125 has become one of the go-to scooter models in the market, known for its value-for-money.

MOTOSIKAL dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) yesterday introduced a brand-new look for its all-time favourite entry-level scooter, the Karisma 125.

The company then introduced the facelifted Karisma 125 model in 2016. Back by popular demand, Modenas yesterday unveiled an all-new and improved 2022 model, “Karisma 125S”.

The latest Karisma 125S has a 124.8cc, fuel-injection, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that meets the latest Euro 4 and Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) standards. The scooter can produce a maximum power of 9.4hp @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 10.0Nm @ 6,000 rpm, fed by its 5.1-litre fuel tank.

There are three colour schemes – Aqua Blue, Duchess Gold and Mystic Red.