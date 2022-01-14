$!V60 Recharge T8: ‘Designed for life’

VOLVO Car Malaysia has just introduced the new Volvo V60 Recharge T8 (pix), a “modern, versatile plug-in hybrid estate (PHEV) that effortlessly balances dynamic performance and functionality”.

Its luxurious interior has also been deliberately designed as a space to meet the demands of modern life.

The company says that the combination of plug-in hybrid technology, space and versatility provides a natural position for the V60 Recharge T8 in the marketplace and one that also plays to the strengths of the Volvo brand: versatile, luxury cars that are designed to meet people’s needs.