$!V60 Recharge T8: ‘Designed for life’

VOLVO Car Malaysia has just introduced the new Volvo V60 Recharge T8 (pix), a “modern, versatile plug-in hybrid estate (PHEV) that effortlessly balances dynamic performance and functionality”.
Its luxurious interior has also been deliberately designed as a space to meet the demands of modern life.
The company says that the combination of plug-in hybrid technology, space and versatility provides a natural position for the V60 Recharge T8 in the marketplace and one that also plays to the strengths of the Volvo brand: versatile, luxury cars that are designed to meet people’s needs.
The car’s Drive-E petrol engine is equipped with a turbocharger and a supercharger that produces 320hp and 400Nm of torque, whereas the combination of an electric motor yields a maximum output of 407hp and 640Nm of torque.
The PHEV emits ultra-low CO2 emissions when on pure mode and can travel up to 49km on one full charge.
“The addition of the Volvo V60 Recharge T8 as a PHEV brings Volvo another step forward in our electrification strategy. We are one step closer to realising our aspirations in having a fully electric line up by 2030 as we move further into a more sustainable future,” said Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump.
Priced from RM287,474, the V60 Recharge T8 is now available for viewing and bookings at all authorised Volvo dealers in Malaysia.