Ansat Broadcast, MNC Group in direct-to-home TV joint venture

PETALING JAYA: Ansat Broadcast Sdn Bhd and MNC Group’s subsidiary, PT MNC Vision Networks Tbk (IPTV), today inked a term sheet for a joint venture to provide subscriber-based television and content distribution services using direct-to-home (DTH) for the Malaysian market.

Malaysian viewers will get to enjoy offerings from MNC Media’s digital entertainment arm, PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk, through its over-the-top (OTT) platform.

The term sheet was signed by Ansat Broadcast executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun who is also the founder and chairman of Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp), and MNC Group executive chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

Ansat Broadcast is licensed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for the provision of content application services including subscription broadcasting and non-subscription-based TV broadcasting.

Tan said that MNC Group is the right group to work with on the media business, especially on the satellite TV and all digital-related business.

“I am very excited, I believe with the strength and the ability of MNC Group, we can do well in Malaysia and also this joint venture gives us the opportunity to invest into Indonesia. We are also in talks to do some collaboration in Indonesia with MNC Group and businesses that both Berjaya Group and MNC Group are in,” he told reporters in a press conference after the signing ceremony in Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

Tanoesoedibjo said that MNC Group is the largest player in pay-TV and OTT in Indonesia and that they will be able to penetrate the Malaysian market through Berjaya’s networks.

“In the past until today, we have been selling Indonesian content to Malaysia. We hope this joint venture will grow very well and I am very confident because Berjaya Group has a very good ecosystem,” he said.

IPTV, part of the Indonesian multinational conglomerate MNC Group, is a leading broadcast service provider and content provider in Indonesia. It counts a stable of household media brands under its roster, including MNC Vision, K-Vision and MNC Play, with total subscribers of more than 11.5 million.

At the same event, BCorp and MNC Group’s subsidiary, PT MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk (BCAP), signed a preliminary non-binding term sheet to enable both parties to explore e-money business in Malaysia, which aims to leverage both companies’ strengths to develop and expand the e-money-related services specifically between Indonesia and Malaysia.

Tan, who signed the term sheet with Tanoesoedibjo, said: “We see the tremendous value that MNC Group will bring as our strategic partner in enhancing the group’s ability to meet the needs of our customers. I look forward to the possibility of expanding the scope of our collaboration with MNC Group moving forward as we work to further strengthen our position as the leading global consumer group.”

BCAP, established by MNC Group, is one of the largest national business groups in Indonesia. Under the leadership of its founder Tanoesoedibjo, MNC Group has become the leader in four strategic investments – media and entertainment, financial services, entertainment hospitality and energy.