Batang Kali landslide: Rescuers detect five foreign objects using radar in sectors A, C

BATANG KALI: Rescuers have detected five foreign objects during the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide in Gohtong Jaya here tonight.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) made the discovery using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) equipment in sectors A and C, which will help focus the search scope for tonight.

He said that the number of rescuers tonight has been reduced due to safety factors and to lessen soil movement.

“The K9 units will also not be involved in nighttime searches to give them time to rest before resuming duties tomorrow,” he told reporters at the incident control post here tonight.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said there has yet to be any positive results on the fourth day of the SAR operation as of 9 pm.

“However, as operations are currently ongoing, I hope we will find something and locate the victims who are still missing tonight,” he said.

Checks by Bernama at the control post revealed rescue agency vehicles coming and going, along with some Hulu Selangor Municipal Council garbage trucks.

Media practitioners are also slowly making their way home in groups. and only a small number are still camped at the control post to report on any new developments.

The weather tonight seems to be good, with no rain forecasted.

The landslide that hit the campsite at 2.42 am last Friday resulted in 24 deaths with nine still missing out of a total of 94 people. Sixty-one others survived.-Bernama