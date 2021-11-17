Capt Mohamad Affendi laid to rest

ROMPIN: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Capt Mohamad Affendi Bustamy, who died in the Hawk 108 plane crash yesterday, was safely buried at the Muadzam Shah Islamic Cemetery here tonight.

The body of the 31-year-old serviceman was brought to the cemetery at 7.40 pm and was accorded full military funeral honours.

It was earlier flown from the Penang International Airport to Kuantan Air Base and reached the family's residence in Taman Redan Perdana here at 6.30 pm, before being taken to the Muadzam Shah Grand Mosque for prayers.

Air Force Deputy Commander Left Gen Datuk Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan was also present at the ceremony, and handed over the RMAF flag to Mohammed Affendi’s wife, Nurul ‘Izzati Shari, 31.

Mohamad Affendi was killed in the Hawk 108 fighter jet crash incident at 10.07 pm on Tuesday (Nov 16), while undergoing night flight training.

The incident also saw another pilot, Major Mohd Fareez Omar, 33, suffer injuries, however, he is reported to be in stable condition at the Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang.

Mohammed Affendi’s mother, Razilah Daud, 52, when met by reporters at the family’s home said her son had done so much for the family since he joined the armed forces.

The housewife said among his kind gestures was to purchase a home for them in 2017, followed by a car in 2019, where, prior to that, they were living in Felda Keratong Lima, with Mohammed Affendi’s father, Bustamy Tuakal, 70, working as a labourer.

“We were only renting (a home) in Felda Keratong. After buying a house, he furnished it and asked us to live here...he considered his parents as being retired, and he also provided us with money for monthly expenses,“ she said.

Razilah said the last time they met, Mohammed Affendi had informed that he would be sitting for a most difficult examination before finishing the course in the coming week, and after that, their life would further improve.

She said it was customary for Mohammed Affendi, who served in Labuan, to contact her before sitting for any examination, to seek the family’s blessings and prayers.

“Although we’re sad, we have to be patient and accept fate. We have to continue with our lives, because as much as we cry, it is not going to bring him back,“ she added.-Bernama