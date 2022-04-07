Celcom, HeiTech Padu team up to develop smart ambulances

PETALING JAYA: Celcom Axiata Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HeiTech Padu Bhd to explore the development of implementing and equipping Malaysian ambulances with smart healthcare technology and services.

This is also aimed at providing first responders with access to advanced technologies and communication tools to treat patients more efficiently and effectively by leveraging on communication with healthcare experts within hospitals.

The smart ambulances will be equipped with high-definition and artificial intelligence-based cameras to monitor the condition inside the ambulance. These ambulances will feature fleet management systems and GPS tracking systems. First responders will be equipped with body cameras and the videos will feed into the hospital’s command centre.

Celcom CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi commented that the alliance will allow both partners to leverage on each other’s strengths to innovate digital solutions for healthcare services, elevating the medical industry with smart technology, and potentially 5G services, for improved efficiency and successful rescue rates of patients.

“As Malaysia embraces the fourth industrial revolution, smart technology has the potential to transform today’s healthcare services with reliable real-time and remote emergency medical response systems,” he said in a statement.

“With the aim of increasing efficiency to save more Malaysian lives who are at stake, smart ambulances would serve as a digital mobile emergency room to save more lives and elevate the country’s healthcare industry to greater heights.”

Hilmey said Celcom, together with HeiTech, looks forward to digitalising the country’s healthcare industry with innovative digital medical services.

HeiTech president & executive deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hilmey Mohd Taib believes the collaboration will unlock the potential of 5G in digital healthcare and, in this case, assisting healthcare first responders.

“The more use cases being developed translates into more possibilities of these use cases/solutions being adopted and implemented in the real world. The 5G enabled smart ambulance will bring a new meaning to connected healthcare.”