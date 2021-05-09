Cops debunk videos of SOP breach

PETALING JAYA: With the latest movement control order (MCO) being enforced in Selangor, fake videos and photos of crowds of people breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) by failing to observe social distancing have been emerging in the social media since Thursday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said today that one such video that’s being widely shared in the social media is a short footage that showed a large crowd gathered at a building and falsely claimed to be either at the GM shopping centre in Klang or the PKNS Complex at Shah Alam.

He said police conducted checks at both premises and found that the video was shot at neither of the buildings.

Arjunaidi said surveillance by police also showed that there was no breach of SOP at both premises and the claims in the social media are untrue.

“We urge the public to not make up their own conclusions after receiving such videos which are posted by irresponsible parties. Do not post such inaccurate news as it can cause confusion with the public. We will continue to intensify our operations to ensure the SOP is observed, he said.